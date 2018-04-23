Northmor, Highland baseball see weekend action

By Rob Hamilton

Highland fell on Friday to St. Francis DeSales by a 12-1 margin on the road.

DeSales got off to a fast start, scoring nine runs in the opening two innings to take a lead they would not relinquish. For the Scots, Matty Reid had a double and two singles to tally three of his team’s five hits.

Northmor Knights

Northmor could not get untracked Friday, as they lost 21-0 on the road against Fredericktown, getting no-hit, surrendering 13 hits and committing six defensive errors in the league game.

Northmor continued to struggle offensively at the Hillsdale Tournament Saturday and finished the day with a pair of losses.

The Knights fell to the host school 7-2 in their first game. Northmor got two runs in the top of the third inning to only trail 3-2, but would not score the rest of the way. Hillsdale scored once in the bottom of the third and three times in the sixth to pull away for the win.

Northmor finished with three singles, while three pitchers combined to strike out three, walk four and give up 10 hits. Due to four errors, only two of Hilldale’s seven runs were earned.

In their second game of the day, the Knights lost a 2-0 decision against Waterford. Once again, the team could only muster three singles. While Waterford had the same number of hits, two were doubles and they also benefited from three Knight errors.

Wyatt Reeder struck out seven and walked one while coming one out away from a complete game.

