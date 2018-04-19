Highland, Northmor claim Wednesday baseball wins

By Rob Hamilton

Highland cruised past Danville in a KMAC baseball game Wednesday by an 11-0 margin.

In the road contest, the Scots scored two runs in the second inning before adding three in the fourth and four in the fifth to claim the win.

Sam LoPiccolo claimed the win for Highland, while Joel Butterman finished the game. Highland finished with 10 hits, including solo home runs by Mack Anglin and Bryce Geiger. Liam Garrett had a double and single for the Scots, while Cody Holtrey tallied a double.

Northmor Knights

Brayden Black pitched a gem for Northmor in a 7-0 win at home against Cardington Wednesday.

The Knight pitcher struck out six while only giving up three singles to the Pirates over seven innings. Offensively, Northmor tallied 13 hits in the contest, with Wyatt Reeder having a triple and three singles for a four-hit evening. Tyler Kegley had a double and two singles, while Mostyn Evans had two singles and Hunter Mariotti added a double.

For Cardington, the duo of Daniel Kill and Jacob Brown handled the pitching duties, with Kill taking the loss. They combined to give up 13 hits while striking out five and walking four.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was held to two hits on Wednesday in a 10-0 loss at East Knox in five innings.

While Graham Simpson had a double for the team, they couldn’t string together base-runners in the KMAC contest. They also were plagued by defensive issues as six errors caused seven of EK’s 10 runs to be unearned. Isaac George and Damion Meyer combined to strike out four, walk two and give up 10 hits.

