Northmor, Highland baseball teams claim Thursday wins

By Rob Hamilton

On Thursday, the Northmor baseball team crushed Mansfield Christian by a 20-0 count in a game shortened to five innings.

The Knights scored four runs in the first inning, seven in the second, two in the third and seven more in the fourth to cruise to the win. They outhit their opponents 19-3 in the game, with four players having multi-hit games.

Austin Wheeler had two doubles and five hits overall, driving in five runs in the game. Wyatt Reeder added a double and three singles, while Tyler Bailey had two doubles, a single and four RBIs. Hunter Mariotti added a pair of hits. On the mound, winning pitcher Chris Bood, Reeder and Bailey combined to strike out nine batters and walk six.

Highland Scots

Highland got a strong performance from Mack Anglin in topping visiting Centerburg 3-0 on Thursday.

Anglin struck out 11 batters in five shutout innings, while Kyle Munday picked up his first save of the year in relief. Offensively, the team got two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth. Anglin finished with a pair of hits, including a two-run single in that decisive third. Liam Garrett had the team’s other RBI, with a fourth-inning single.

