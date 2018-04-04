Knight BB returns eight from last year

Northmor baseball coach Buck Workman will attempt to improve upon a 9-14 2017 record behind eight returning players, two of whom earned all-conference awards last year.

Sophomore shortstop/pitcher Wyatt Reeder was a first-team pick, while junior second base/right field/pitcher Mostyn Evans earned honorable mention recognition.

Senior Tyler Kegley is a three-year starter at first base, while seniors Kyle Kegley and Austin Wheeler and junior Ryland Thomas are two-year letter-winner. Both junior Chris Bood and sophomore Hunter Mariotti have earned one letter each.

Senior Kyle Ditty, sophomore Brayden Black and freshman Pierce Lower are all expected to join the varsity squad to help fill holes.

Workman will have plenty of holes to fill from last year’s line-up. Second-team Central District pitcher Sam Eichorn, second-team all-league catcher Nate Hall, Alijah Keen and Jordan Wiseman all graduated; senior Conan Becker and sophomore Conor Becker chose to compete on the track team and junior Hayes Bentley will miss the season with an injury.

One area that the coach is not worried about depth is on the mound; however, offense and defense might be different stories.

“I like our pitching,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to run out of arms, but we have to throw more strikes. We’re going to struggle to score runs at times and our defense needs to improve for us to compete nightly.”

Workman’s goal for the year is to compete in the KMAC, which he thinks will be a very tough league.

“I think our league is as good of a baseball league around the area right now,” he said. “Highland, Fredericktown, East Knox, Danville and Centerburg are all legit. Cardington and Mount Gilead will be no walks in the park either.”

Northmor’s varsity baseball team is pictured above. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_Var-Baseball.jpg Northmor’s varsity baseball team is pictured above. Courtesy Photo | Unique Images

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

