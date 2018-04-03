Pirate baseball has new coach

In his first year as Cardington baseball coach, Jack Bault is hoping to improve on last year’s 11-11 record behind three lettermen.

Daniel Kill earned honorable mention from the MOAC last year, while Devin Jackson and Nico Wade also return.

While the team graduated some key pieces, including Devin Pearl, who was a first-team All-MOAC pick and a second-team All-Ohioan; as well as Dylan Etgen and Nate Craig, there are a lot of guys competing for varsity spots.

Bault cited junior Kolton Honeter, sophomore Danny Vaught and freshmen Nick McAvoy, Trey Brininger and Avery Harper as varsity newcomers.

“Our team goal is to be .500 overall and compete in the top half of the KMAC,” said the coach.

To do that, he noted that they will have to successfully take on a number of quality teams.

“I expect Highland, East Knox and Danville to be at the top of the conference,” he said. “You also cannot count out Fredericktown with their past success.”

Cardington's baseball team for the spring season is pictured above.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

