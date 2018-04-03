Northmor boys edge Danville for KMAC win

By Rob Hamilton

The Northmor baseball team never trailed at Danville on Monday in claiming a 6-4 league win.

Both teams scored twice in the first, but the Knights got two in the top of the second and one in the top of the third to take a 5-2 lead. Danville scored runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings to close within one, but an insurance run in the sixth helped the Knights claim the win.

Kyle Kegley had a strong day on the mound, striking out 10, walking three and giving up five hits. Only one of the four runs he surrendered was earned. Offensively, Wyatt Reeder had a double and single, while Mostyn Evans added two singles and Austin Wheeler cracked a double.

