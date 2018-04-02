Northmor SB wins Saturday, Highland splits two

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Heath swept Mount Gilead in a Saturday doubleheader. In the first game, a 3-1 loss for MG, the Indians were held to two hits, both by McKenzie Bump.

Madison Noble took the hard-luck loss, walking one and scattering 10 hits in the contest.

Mount Gilead took an early 1-0 lead in the second game, but gave up 10 runs over the second, third and fourth innings in falling by a 10-5 margin.

Bump had a double and two singles, while Hailey Dean added three hits and Noble finished with two in the game. Noble struck out one, walked five and gave up nine hits.

Highland Scots

Highland split a Saturday doubleheader with Big Walnut.

They fell in the first game by a 16-8 margin where most of the runs were scored in the sixth inning. With a 5-2 lead, BW got 10 runs in the top half of the inning, while Highland picked up six in the bottom half.

Parker Steck had three hits for the Scots, while Morgan Wilhelm added a home run, Mattie Ruehrmund and Gena West both had a double and single and Haven Farson picked up a double.

Lucy Smith and Joselyn Stuckman handled pitching duties, combining to strike out two and walk through, while giving up 19 hits.

In the second game, Highland broke open a 5-5 game with another big sixth inning. Six runs in the bottom half of the frame staked them to a big lead in a game they would win 11-6.

Farson had a home run and double, as well as six RBIs, to lead the team, while Savannah Fitzpatrick had a double and single, both Allie Lafever and Wilhelm added two hits and Stuckman contributed a double.

Stuckman and Smith combined to strike out five, walk two and give up 10 hits, as Stuckman earn the win.

Northmor Knights

Northmor tallied six runs in the first inning and never looked back in claiming a 14-4 win over Mansfield Senior on Saturday.

The Knights tallied their 14 runs on nine hits and seven walks. Megan Adkins had a home run and four RBIs for Northmor, while Maddie Hoverland added two singles.

On the mound, Alee Ivy picked up the win. She and Adkins combined to strike out eight and walk six, while only surrendering one single.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS