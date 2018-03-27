Highland boys open baseball season with win

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland’s baseball season got off to a successful start as the Scots topped visiting Danville 10-0 in six innings on Monday.

Highland did most of their damage in the early going, scoring twice in the first inning, three times in the second and twice more in the third. They’d hold a 7-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth, when they picked up three more runs to end the contest.

“I was really happy with the baserunners tonight,” said assistant coach Gary Hampton. “Our runners did a great job with leadoffs and really put pressure on the defense. The boys were really confident and did the little things right.”

Mack Anglin struck out six in three innings to earn the win. Dana Hicks and Sam LoPiccolo finished the game, with LoPiccolo striking out four of the five batters he faced.

Offensively, Matty Reid had two hits and Liam Garrett had an RBI double for his first varsity hit.

Mount Gilead Indians

East Knox got out to a fast start at Mount Gilead Monday and finished with a 13-5 win to spoil MG’s season-opening baseball game.

The Bulldogs led 6-0 after two innings and 9-2 after three. MG battled back to within a 10-5 margin by the end of the fourth frame, but would not get any closer.

Riley Conners had two hits to lead the MG offense. Five pitchers saw action on the mound, combining to strike out 11, walk 10 and give up nine hits.

Northmor Knights

A huge first inning proved fatal for Northmor when they hosted Fredericktown in their baseball season opener on Monday.

The Freddies tallied 14 in the opening frame and didn’t look back in taking a 21-0 win in five innings.

Northmor was held to one hit in the contest, while surrendering 12 hits, 13 walks and seven errors in the game. Five Knight pitchers managed four strikeouts.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington baseball team was held to one hit on Monday in a 16-0 loss to Centerburg. Three Pirate pitchers gave up 16 hits and four walks while striking out eight, six by starter Nico Wade.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS