Spring sports schedules

CARDINGTON PIRATES

Varsity Baseball

3/29, A, Delaware Hayes, 5 p.m.

3/31, A, Elgin (DH), 11 a.m.

4/2, A, East Knox, 5:15 p.m.

4/3, H, East Knox, 5:15 p.m.

4/7, H, Northmor (DH), 11 a.m.

4/9, H, Pleasant, 5:15 p.m.

4/11, H, Danville, 5:15 p.m.

4/12, A, Danville, 5:15 p.m.

4/14, A, Bucyrus (DH), 5:15 p.m.

4/16, A, Highland, 5:15 p.m.

4/17, H, Highland, 5:15 p.m.

4/19, A, Ridgemont, 5:30 p.m.

4/23, H, Fredericktown, 5:15 p.m.

4/24, A, Fredericktown, 5:15 p.m.

4/26, H, Plymouth, 5:15 p.m.

4/28, H, Northridge, Crestline, 10 a.m.

4/30, H, Mount Gilead, 5:15 p.m.

5/1, A, Mount Gilead, 5:15 p.m.

5/4, A, Centerburg, 5:15 p.m.

5/5, A, River Valley (DH), 11 a.m.

Varsity Softball

3/28, A, Utica, 5 p.m.

3/31-4/7, A, Florida Trip, TBA.

4/9, A, East Knox, 5:15 p.m.

4/10, H, East Knox, 5:15 p.m.

4/11, H, Danville, 5:15 p.m.

4/12, A, Danville, 5:15 p.m.

4/14, A, Pickerington Central, TBA

4/16, A, Highland, 5:15 p.m.

4/17, H, Highland, 5:15 p.m.

4/21, A, Lancaster, 4 and 8 p.m.

4/23, H, Fredericktown, 5:15 p.m.

4/24, A, Fredericktown, 5:15 p.m.

4/26, A, Hillsdale, 4:30 p.m.

4/27, A, River Valley, 5:15 p.m.

4/28, H, Northmor (DH), 11 a.m.

4/30, H, Mount Gilead, 5:15 p.m.

5/1, A, Mount Gilead, 5:15 p.m.

5/5, A, Galion, Crestline, 10 a.m.

Track and Field

3/31, H, Armstrong Inv., 10 a.m.

4/3, A, Eagle Relay, 4:30 p.m.

4/7, A, Ridgedale, 10 a.m.

4/10, A, Clear Fork, 4:30 p.m.

4/14, A, Loudonville, 9 a.m.

4/18, H, Lucas/CSD, 4:30 p.m.

4/24, A, Ridgemont, 4:30 p.m.

4/27, A, Colonel Crawford, 4 p.m.

5/1, A, Buckeye Central, 4 p.m.

5/5, A, Mount Gilead Inv., 10 a.m.

5/8, A, KMAC (MG), 4:30 p.m.

5/10, A, KMAC (MG), 4:30 p.m.

HIGHLAND SCOTS

Varsity Baseball

3/29, H, Utica, 5 p.m.

3/31, A, Liberty Union (DH), 11 a.m.

4/2, A, Centerburg, 5:15 p.m.

4/3, H, Centerburg, 5:15 p.m.

4/5, A, Johnstown, 5 p.m.

4/7, H, Mount Gilead (DH), 10 a.m.

4/9, A, Clear Fork, 5:15 p.m.

4/12, A, Fredericktown, 5:15 p.m.

4/13, H, Fredericktown, 5:15 p.m.

4/16, H, Cardington, 5:15 p.m.

4/17, H, Cardington, 5:15 p.m.

4/19, A, Heath, 5 p.m.

4/20, A, DeSales, 5 p.m.

4/23, A, East Knox, 5:15 p.m.

4/24, H, East Knox, 5:15 p.m.

4/26, A, Big Walnut, 5 p.m.

4/28, H, Lexington, 10 a.m.

4/30, A, Northmor, 5:15 p.m.

5/1, H, Northmor, 5:15 p.m.

5/3, H, Northridge, 5:15 p.m.

5/5, A, Olentangy Orange/Madison, 10 a.m.

Varsity Softball

3/31, H, Big Walnut, 11 a.m.

4/2, A, Centerburg, 5:15 p.m.

4/3, H, Centerburg, 5:15 p.m.

4/5, A, Pleasant, 5:15 p.m.

4/7, H, Mount Gilead (DH), 10 a.m.

4/9, A, Clear Fork, 7 p.m.

4/11, A, Loudonville, 11:15 a.m.

4/12, A, Fredericktown, 5:15 p.m.

4/13, H, Fredericktown, 5:15 p.m.

4/16, H, Cardington, 5:15 p.m.

4/17, A, Cardington, 5:15 p.m.

4/23, A, East Knox, 5:15 p.m.

4/24, H, East Knox, 5:15 p.m.

4/26, H, Utica, 5:15 p.m.

4/28, H, Grandview, 10 a.m.

4/30, A, Northmor, 5:15 p.m.

5/1, H, Northmor, 5:15 p.m.

5/5, A, Madison (DH), 11 a.m.

Track and Field

3/31, A, Armstrong Inv., 10 a.m.

4/3, H, Tri-Meet, 5 p.m.

4/7, A, Ridgedale Inv., 10 a.m.

4/10, A, Harding Tri-Meet, 5 p.m.

4/14, A, Loudonville Inv., 9 a.m.

4/17, H, Quad Meet, 5 p.m.

4/24, A, East Knox Tri-Meet, 5 p.m.

4/27, A, Fredericktown Inv., 5 p.m.

4/30, H, Tri-Meet, 5 p.m.

5/4, A, Mount Vernon Spectracular, 5 p.m.

5/8, A, KMAC (MG), 4:30 p.m.

5/10, A, KMAC (MG), 4:30 p.m.

MOUNT GILEAD INDIANS

Varsity Baseball

3/29, H, Buckeye Valley, 5:15 p.m.

3/30, H, Utica, 5:15 p.m.

4/2, H, Fredericktown, 5:15 p.m.

4/3, A, Fredericktown, 5:15 p.m.

4/4, A, St. Peter’s, 5 p.m.

4/7, A, Highland (DH), 11 a.m.

4/9, H, North Union, 5:15 p.m.

4/10, H, Bucyrus, 5:15 p.m.

4/12, A, Centerburg, 5:15 p.m.

4/13, H, Centerburg, 5:15 p.m.

4/14, A, Wellington (DH), 11 a.m.

4/16, H, Northmor, 5:15 p.m.

4/17, A, Northmor, 5:15 p.m.

4/19, A, Marion Harding, 5:15 p.m.

4/23, H, Danville, 5:15 p.m.

4/24, A, Danville, 5:15 p.m.

4/25, H, St. Peter’s, 5:15 p.m.

4/27, A, Elgin, 5 p.m.

4/30, A, Cardington, 5:15 p.m.

5/1, H, Cardington, 5:15 p.m.

5/2, H, Lucas, 5 p.m.

5/4, A, North Union, 5:15 p.m.

Varsity Softball

3/28, H, Elgin, 5 p.m.

3/31, A, Heath (DH), 11 a.m.

4/2, H, Fredericktown, 5:15 p.m.

4/3, A, Fredericktown, 5:15 p.m.

4/4, A, St. Peter’s, 5 p.m.

4/7, A, Highland (DH), 11 a.m.

4/10, H, Bucyrus, 5:15 p.m.

4/12, A, Centerburg, 5:15 p.m.

4/13, H, Centerburg, 5:15 p.m.

4/16, H, Northmor, 5:15 p.m.

4/17, A, Northmor, 5:15 p.m.

4/19, H, St. Peter’s, 5:15 p.m.

4/23, H, Danville, 5:15 p.m.

4/24, A, Danville, 5:15 p.m.

4/26, H, Galion, 5:15 p.m.

4/27, A, Elgin, 5 p.m.

4/28, A, Delaware Christian (DH), 11 a.m.

4/30, A, Cardington, 5:15 p.m.

5/1, H, Cardington, 5:15 p.m.

5/2, H, Lucas, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

3/31, A, Armstrong Inv., 10 a.m.

4/3, A, Highland Tri, 4:30 p.m.

4/7, A, Shelby Inv., 9 a.m.

4/10, A, Galion Tri, 6:30 p.m.

4/14, A, Loudonville Inv., 9 a.m.

4/14, A, Mehock Relays, 10 a.m.

4/17, H, Tri-Meet, 4:30 p.m.

4/20, A, Grandview Inv., 5 p.m.

4/27, A, Elgin Relays, 4:30 p.m.

5/5, H, Mount Gilead Inv., 10 a.m.

5/8, H, KMAC, 4:30 p.m.

5/10, H, KMAC, 4:30 p.m.

NORTHMOR KNIGHTS

Varsity Baseball

3/31, A, Mansfield Sr. (DH), 5 p.m.

4/2, H, Danville, 5 p.m.

4/3, A, Danville, 5 p.m.

4/7, H, Cardington (DH), 11 a.m.

4/10, H, Buckeye Central, 5 p.m.

4/12, A, East Knox, 5 p.m.

4/13, H, East Knox, 5 p.m.

4/16, H, Mount Gilead, 5 p.m.

4/17, A, Mount Gilead, 5 p.m.

4/23, A, Centerburg, 5 p.m.

4/24, H, Centerburg, 5 p.m.

4/26, H, Lucas, 5 p.m.

4/30, H, Highland, 5 p.m.

5/1, A, Highland, 5 p.m.

5/3, A, Colonel Crawford, 5 p.m.

Varsity Softball

3/29, H, Mansfield Christian, 5 p.m.

3/31, H, Mansfield Sr. (DH), 11 a.m.

4/2, A, Danville, 5 p.m.

4/3, H, Danville, 5 p.m.

4/7, A, Cardington (DH), 11 a.m.

4/10, A, Buckeye Central, 5 p.m.

4/12, H, East Knox, 5 p.m.

4/13, A, East Knox, 5 p.m.

4/16, A, Mount Gilead, 5 p.m.

4/17, H, Mount Gilead, 5 p.m.

4/23, H, Centerburg, 5 p.m.

4/24, A, Centerburg, 5 p.m.

4/26, A, Lucas, 5 p.m.

4/30, H, Highland, 5 p.m.

5/1, A, Highland, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

3/31, A, Armstrong Inv., 10 a.m.

4/5, H, Quad Meet, 4:30 p.m.

4/7, A, Ridgedale Inv., 10 a.m.

4/10, A, Fredericktown, 4:30 p.m.

4/14, A, Loudonville Inv., 10 a.m.

4/17, A, Buckeye Valley Tri, 4:30 p.m.

4/21, A, Upper Sandusky, 9:30 a.m.

4/27, A, Elgin Relays, 4 p.m.

4/30, A, Highland, 4:30 p.m.

5/2, A, Buckeye Central, 4:30 p.m.

5/5, A, Mount Gilead Inv., 10 a.m.

5/8, A, KMAC (MG), 4:30 p.m.

5/10, A, KMAC (MG), 4:30 p.m.

Spring sports seasons are starting in the area. Last year, Morrow County had a lot of great performances, such as the Cardington softball team advancing to the Final Four; as well as a number of state placers in track, including a state champion in Northmor’s Demetrius Johnson.