Sign-ups for MG summer swim team in May

Sign-ups for the Mount Gilead summer swim team will be held on Saturday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the village offices.

Pool passes and team fees may be paid at this time (team fees are $30) and swim team apparel will be available to order. Parents may also come to ask questions about the team and pick up paperwork.

Summer swim team runs roughly from the Tuesday after Memorial Day through the second week of July and swimmers compete against other north-central Ohio teams.

For more information, either email snows@redbird.net or call Dina Snow at 419-560-4884. Flyers will also be passed out at MG schools and Gilead Christian.

Information received from Dina Snow.