Mount Gilead boys upended by Ready Saturday

Mount Gilead kept within striking distance of host Bishop Ready on Saturday, but a big fourth quarter by the Knights allowed them to pull away for a 68-42 decision.

Ready jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the opening period and increased it to a 31-18 margin at the half, but MG clawed within a 43-34 score entering the fourth period. Unfortunately for the locals, Ready outscored them 25-8 over the final eight minutes to pull away for the win and to advance in the Division III tournament.

Jason Bolha led the Indians with 14 points, while Mason Mollohan tallied nine.

