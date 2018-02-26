Highland girls fall to London in sectional finals

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland’s season concluded on Friday night when the Lady Scots visited London, the top-ranked team in the Division II tournament for the Central District.

Their opponents played strong defense in the first and third periods to claim the win. London took a 16-8 lead after the first quarter. Both teams scored 12 points in the second, but the Scots struggled in the third, getting outscored 19-4, to fall behind 47-24 going into the fourth period.

Highland finished their season with a 9-15 record. In the contest with London, they got 14 points from Erica Sardinha.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS