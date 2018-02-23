Cardington’s Wilson off to state

Cardington’s Laynee Wilson advanced to the state bowling meet on Thursday, bowling a 530 series to take one of three individual qualifying spots at the district meet hosted by HP Lanes, Columbus. Wilson had the fifth-best individual score on the day.

The Lady Pirate team finished fourth overall with 3129 pins. The top three teams advanced to the state meet. Jonathan Alder won, while Heath took second and North Union finished third with 3205 pins.

Also bowling for Cardington were: Addie Wilhelm, 495 pins; Makenzie Blake, 476; Frankie Arnold, 422 and Morgan Lehner, 380.

Northmor (fifth place, 3096 pins) and Highland (12th, 2826) also bowled as teams at districts.

The Knights were paced by Alexis Yarnell’s three-game total of 502. Chloe Meier rolled 469 and Sara Drumm had a total of 468. Also, Maddie Hoverland totaled 444 pins and Sammie Grogg had 390.

Highland’s Paige Hicks had a 451 series, while Autumn Burson rolled 433 and Halie O’Leary scored 393 pins. Sophia Thompson rolled 291 over two games and four other Scots participated in one game each.

In the boys’ district, Highland missed out on a trip to state by 74 pins. The Scots were fourth with 3417, while third-place Licking Valley had 3491. Jonathan Alder won the meet, while Heath was second.

Highland’s Ben Rinehart finished with a three-game total of 541, while Joey Bennett rolled 519 and Dana Hicks scored 458. Three other bowlers also saw competition on the day.

Mount Gilead’s Tyler Bryant also took part in the district meet, finishing with a three-game total of 468.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS