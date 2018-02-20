Cardington boys fall at North Union

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington couldn’t quite get over the hump at North Union on Monday in a game they lost by a 50-37 margin.

The Pirates trailed 12-8 after the first quarter, but were outscored 19-15 in the second period, 12-8 in the third and 7-6 in the fourth as the Wildcats gradually added to their lead in picking up the non-league win.

Avery Harper tallied 14 points to lead Cardington in the game, while Garrett Wagner finished with eight.

