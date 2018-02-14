Northmor boys surge past Grandview in the fourth

By Rob Hamilton

The Northmor boys’ basketball team broke open a close game at Grandview Heights with a big fourth quarter in taking a 61-48 win Tuesday.

After finishing the first quarter deadlocked at 17, the Knights were able to take a slim 28-26 lead into the half. Their advantage remained two points at 43-41 going into the fourth period; however, during those eight minutes, the Knights outscored their hosts by an 18-7 margin to wind up winning by 13.

Brock Pletcher hit three three-pointers in leading the team with 19 points. Demetrius Johnson added 17, Tyler Kegley scored 12 and Kyle Kegley finished with eight.

