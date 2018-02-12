Highland, Cardington bowlers win KMAC titles

Highland and Cardington claimed the team titles in the KMAC bowling meet on Saturday.

The Highland boys’ team finished with 3669 pins, while Centerburg was second with 3664, Mount Gilead had 3305, Cardington scored 3149, Fredericktown tallied 3146, East Knox finished with 2722 and Northmor had 2384.

In the girls’ meet, Cardington had 3428 total pins, while Northmor tallied 3272 and Highland had 3222. Fredericktown was fourth with 3140, Mount Gilead scored 2681 and Centerburg finished with 2057.

The Scot boys were led by Ben Rinehart’s 644 series, while Dana Hicks rolled 635 over his three games. The rest of the team rolled two games each, with Chris Mattix scoring 395 pins and Joey Bennett adding 336 for the team’s top performances.

Mount Gilead got a 465 series from Hayden Dempsey and a 464-pin performance from Dylan Dixon. Of the bowlers rolling two games each, Zac Sellers rolled 330 and Tyler Bryant scored 329.

Cardington’s Blake Clapham rolled a 551 series and Jakob Edgell scored 438. The top performers competing in two games were Eric Hamilton (356) and Ryan Speck (305).

For Northmor, Jared Hale had a 430 series. The team’s other bowlers all rolled two of three games, with the top efforts by Joe Baldinger (244), Zach Govoni (229) and Josh Langoehr (219).

The Lady Pirates were led by Laynee Wilson and Frankie Arnold, who both had 562 pins over three games. Addie Wilhelm bowled 529, Kenzie Blake scored 459 and Morgan Lehner rolled 370.

Northmor’s Alexis Yarnell rolled a 517 series, while Chloe Meier had 506 pins. Also, Sara Drumm bowled a 488 series, Sammie Grogg tallied a total score of 422 and Maddie Hoverland scored 407.

For Highland, Autumn Burson rolled 513, while Halie O’Leary had a 468 series and Paige Hicks tallied 450 pins. Competing in two games, Sophia Thompson had a total of 278.

MG was led by Madison Noble’s 485 series, while Lacie Baldwin rolled 402 pins. Also, Madison Mathwig rolled 255 and Faith Chaffin had 226 pins to have the highest scores among competitors rolling two games each.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

