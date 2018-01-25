Big fourth quarter propels MG boys past Crestline

By Rob Hamilton

A huge fourth quarter propelled Mount Gilead to a 65-41 home non-conference win over Crestline Wednesday.

The Indians led after every quarter of the contest, but the game was tightly-contested until the final eight minutes. The score was 11-10 after the opening period, 26-17 at the half and 37-34 after three. MG would then take a 28-7 margin in the fourth quarter to pull away for the decisive win.

Mason Mollohan led the Indians with 20 points, while Seth Young hit four three-pointers in scoring 16. Jason Bolha added 15 in the contest.

