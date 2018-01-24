Northmor and Highland boys win Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor held on for a 69-65 road victory against Galion in a hard-fought Tuesday non-league boys’ basketball game.

The two teams were tied at 12 after the opening period, but Northmor was able to manufacture a 32-26 lead going into the half. They increased that advantage to a 52-44 margin going into the fourth quarter. Over those eight minutes, Galion outscored the Knights 21-17, but Northmor was able to finish on top to remain unbeaten.

Demetrius Johnson led the Knights with 24 points, while Kyle Kegley added 14, Brock Pletcher scored 12, Blake Miller had 10 and Tyler Kegley finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.

Highland Scots

A second-half rally gave Highland a 49-44 home win over River Valley Tuesday.

While Highland led 11-10 after the first quarter, the Vikings battled back to take a 24-19 lead at the half. The Scots tied the score at 38 after three quarters of play, though, and then outscored their opponents 11-6 in the fourth to finish on top by five points.

Kaleb Phillips drained four three-pointers in scoring a game-high 19 points. Mack Anglin added 13 and Chris Branham finished with 10.

