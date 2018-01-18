Posted on by

Highland Athletic Boosters holding fundraiser


On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Highland Athletic Boosters will be sponsoring a fundraiser, “A Night at the Races”.

Pre-registered guests can purchase and name their own horse that will be featured in one of 10 races in which guests will be betting on the winners. There will also be food and a live/silent auction.

Get ticket registration forms from the Booster Facebook page, the hldssports.us page or high school concession stand. Anyone with questions, please contact Derek Bower at the middle school (419-768-2781).

Information received from Mike Delaney.

