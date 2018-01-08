Highland boys win two KMAC games

Highland won a pair of road KMAC games over the weekend to set up a big match-up with Northmor Wednesday, as both teams are still perfect in league play.

On Friday, the Scots held off a late East Knox rally to claim a 59-50 win. Highland jumped out to a 16-6 lead in the first quarter, which they increased to a 35-24 margin by halftime and a 51-36 score by the end of the third. East Knox took the fourth by a 14-8 tally, but were unable to narrow the gap any further.

Mack Anglin hit seven times from beyond the arc to finish with 21 points, while Andrew Wheeler tallied 15 and Kaleb Phillips scored 12. The Scots duplicated that feat at Danville on Saturday, winning by a 63-56 margin.

Highland outscored their opponents in each of the first three quarters, leading 17-14 after the first, 31-24 at the half and 50-35 going into the final period. Danville rallied over the final eight minutes, but could only trim eight points off their deficit as the Scots picked up another league win.

Phillips led the team with 14 points, while Anglin had 12 and both Cody Holtrey and Chase Carpenter added 11 each.

Northmor Knights

Northmor cruised past Centerburg on Friday by a 73-33 margin in a KMAC contest.

The Knights led 15-6 after the first quarter and increased their advantage to a 30-15 margin by the half. They would then put the game away by outscoring their opponents 26-5 in the third period to increase their lead to 36 points.

Kyle Kegley had a double-double, tallying 18 points and 12 rebounds in the game. Blake Miller added 15 points, while Brock Pletcher hit three three-pointers in scoring 14 and both Tyler Kegley and Demetrius Johnson finished with 12.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead jumped out to a fast start at home against Danville on Friday, but couldn’t hold on in suffering a 64-60 loss.

The Indians led 20-12 after the opening period. While Danville narrowed that gap during the middle two quarters, MG still led 32-27 at the half and 47-45 going into the final eight minutes. However, the Blue Devils took a 19-13 edge over that time to finish on top by a narrow margin.

Mason Mollohan led the Indians with 23 points, while Jason Bolha added 16. Also, Adam Linder tallied nine points and Seth Young finished with eight.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

