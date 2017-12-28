MG swimmers host meet

The Mount Gilead swim team hosted their first home meet of the season at the Marion YMCA. Visiting teams included River Valley, Marion Elgin, Kenton, Crestline, Wynford, Jonathan Alder and Columbus Beechcroft.

“The meet went very well thanks to the help we got from the Y staff with set-up and technical support. Despite a large number of swimmers on what for us was still a school night, everything ran smoothly and we saw some good swims. Again, with such a small team, we couldn’t fill all the events and ended up finishing fourth. I was very pleased with the athletes because it is hard to continue to achieve personal bests in the middle of the season and during finals, but had some outstanding swims,” reported coach Dina Snow. “Evan Zmuda broke his own school record in the 500 free and set a new record in the 200 free with his first place finishes in both events.”

Cassandra Snopik, Gavin Robinson and Adriana Tinch also achieved personal bests at the meet.

Additional first place points were earned by Emily Hanft in the 50 free, the boys 200 free relay (Casey Conrad, Evan Zmuda, Gavin Robinson and Eric Mowery), and Casey Conrad in the 100 back.

“Casey’s time also moved him up into the record books of the top four times in that event,” said Snow.

Scoring second place were the boys’ 200 medley relay (Gavin Robinson, Evan Zmuda, Casey Conrad and Eric Mowery), Tyler Knight in the 50 free, Casey Conrad in the 100 fly, Gavin Robinson in the 100 free, and Emily Hanft in the 100 breast.

Rounding out the list of top finishes with third place were the girls’ 200 medley and free relay (Emily Hanft, Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch and Kelsey Kneipp), Eric Mowery in the 200 free, Cassandra Snopik in the 100 breast, and Gavin Robinson in the 100 breast.

Snopik, Mowery, Knight, Kneipp and Adriana Tinch also scored additional points in their individual events.

The team will compete Wed., Jan. 3, in Marion at a meet hosted by Marion Harding, and will host a Division II Public School Invitational on Jan. 6.