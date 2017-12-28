Cardington edged in double overtime by Galion

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington could not maintain a large lead in the fourth quarter and wound up falling at home to Galion by an 86-83 count in double overtime.

The Pirates held a slim 22-20 lead after the first quarter, but outscored their opponents 18-13 in the second period and 21-9 in the third to lead 61-42 with eight minutes remaining. However, Galion roared back to take a 31-12 edge in the fourth period. Both teams scored seven in the first overtime, but the Tigers outscored Cardington 6-3 in the second overtime to claim the non-league win.

Garrett Wagner hit six three-pointers in scoring 26 points for Cardington, while Trey Brininger scored 14, Avery Harper had 12, Dylan Goodman finished with 11 and Daniel Kill added 10.

Mount Gilead Indians

Bexley jumped out to a fast start against Mount Gilead Wednesday and never looked back in claiming a 74-39 win.

In the game, taking place at Northridge as part of a holiday tournament, the Indians fell into a 26-13 hole after the first quarter and the score was 39-20 at the half. Bexley would then outscore MG 15-8 in the third period and 20-11 in the fourth to continue adding to their lead.

Mason Mollohan led the Indians with 23 points, while Jason Bolha added nine. Both players hit three three-pointers in the contest.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS