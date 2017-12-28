Highland girls fall to Utica

By Rob Hamilton

Visiting Utica pulled away in the fourth quarter to top Highland by a 59-45 margin on Wednesday.

The Scots kept close for the first three periods, trailing 8-7 after the first quarter, 22-21 at the half and 38-36 at the end of the third. However, Utica took the fourth by a 21-9 margin to claim the double-digit win.

Erica Sardinha had a huge game for Highland, finishing with 23 points.

