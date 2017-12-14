Highland, Cardington, Northmor girls all win Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland rode a fast start to a 39-22 win over host Fredericktown Wednesday night.

The Scots dominated the first quarter in taking an early 11-2 lead. They would follow that up by outscoring their opponents 13-7 in the second quarter and 12-4 in the third to increase their lead to a 36-13 margin in cruising to the win.

Kenzie Fuller paced Highland’s offensive attack by scoring 10 points.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington started out quickly in a road contest against league rival Danville and never looked back in claiming a 57-40 win.

The Pirates jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the opening quarter and increased it to a 26-16 margin by the half. They would then take the third period by a 17-11 margin and the fourth by a 14-13 score to claim the win and stay perfect on the season.

Sage Brannon led all scorers, hitting four three-pointers on her way to a 22-point game. Casey Bertke contributed 18.

Northmor Knights

Northmor picked up a KMAC win in girls’ basketball on Wednesday by defeating East Knox 52-47.

Addie Farley led the Knights with 15 points.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell to Centerburg on Wednesday in girls’ basketball by a 40-31 score.

The game was close through three quarters, with Centerburg leading 11-10 after the first quarter, 18-14 at the half and by a 26-24 margin going into the final period of play. However, they were able to outscore MG 14-7 over those eight minutes to pull away for the win.

Madison Fitzpatrick led the Indians with 10 points, while Dakota Shipman added eight.

