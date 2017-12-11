Highland, MG win boys’ games over the weekend

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland picked up a second win during the week when they rode a fast start to a 68-63 win over host Buckeye Valley Saturday.

The Scots jumped out to a 20-4 lead after the first quarter, but BV took a 25-17 advantage in the second and outscored Highland 17-11 in the third to close within a 48-46 margin. The Scots would hold on, though, as they took the fourth quarter by a 20-17 margin to win by five.

Mack Anglin led Highland with 23 points, while Kaleb Phillips scored 20 and Andrew Wheeler added 15.

Mount Gilead Indians

After an evenly-played first half, Mount Gilead pulled away from visiting East Knox Friday to claim a 58-42 win.

Both teams had 15 points after the first quarter and 25 by halftime, but MG took the third by a 17-7 margin and then outscored their guests 16-10 in the fourth to finish on top by 16 in the KMAC contest.

Jason Bolha had a big game for the Indians, hitting six three-pointers on his way to tallying 28 points. Mason Mollohan added 16 and Seth Young finished with eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington led at the half against visiting Centerburg on Friday night, but a big third quarter propelled the Trojans to a 57-49 win.

After falling into a 13-10 hole after the first quarter, the Pirates responded to take a 27-20 lead into the half. However, they were outscored 20-8 in the third, as Centerburg regained the lead. The Trojans then took a 17-14 edge in the fourth to claim the win.

Garrett Wagner hit five three-pointers in scoring a game-high 22 points, while Daniel Kill added nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS