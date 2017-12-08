Highland, Northmor get recent boys’ BB wins

By Rob Hamilton

Highland evened their record at 1-1 on Tuesday by defeating visiting Utica by a 59-41 margin.

The Scots had to overcome a slow start, as Utica jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter. However, Highland controlled play for the duration of the game, outscoring their opponents 14-8 in the second quarter and 22-11 in the third to surge ahead by a 44-34 score. After taking a 15-7 advantage in the fourth quarter, they pushed their lead to the final 18-point margin.

Northmor Knights

Northmor rallied late to force overtime and then topped Colonel Crawford by a 66-63 margin thanks to taking a 12-9 edge in that extra period.

After both teams scored 17 in the first quarter on Wednesday, CC jumped out to a 31-24 lead thanks to a strong second period. The score was 46-38 after three periods, but the Knights took a 16-8 advantage in the fourth to force overtime and then took a three-point edge over those four minutes to snare the win.

Brock Pletcher scored 22 points to lead all scorers, while Demetrius Johnson added 19 and Blake Miller tallied 12.

Mount Gilead Indians

Elgin pulled away from host Mount Gilead in the second half of a Tuesday boys’ basketball contest they won 66-49.

The host Indians fell behind 12-7 after the first quarter, but got within four at 27-23 by halftime. However, in the second half, they were outscored 18-14 in the third quarter and 21-12 in the fourth.

Jason Bolha scored 16 points to pace MG, while both Seth Young and Mason Mollohan added nine apiece.

Cardington Pirates

A strong fourth quarter pushed Grove City Christian past host Cardington by a 74-65 margin on Tuesday.

The Pirates trailed 16-9 after the first quarter, but battled back to within three points by outscoring their opponents 18-15 in the second quarter and 20-19 in the third. However, the Grove City school took a 24-18 advantage in the fourth quarter to finish on top in the game.

Cayman Spires led Cardington with 16 points. Garrett Wagner hit four three-pointers in scoring 14, while Trey Brininger had 11, Daniel Kill finished with 10 and Garrett Linkous scored eight.

