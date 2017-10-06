Cardington seeking Hall of Fame nominees

Nominations to the Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Hall of Fame can be made by submitting applications to Athletic Director Bill Clauss. Deadline is Nov. 1.

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to honor the achievements of men and women who have made major contributions to the success of Cardington High School athletics and/or had distinguished athletic achievements after leaving Cardington High School.

Nominees must have been associated with Cardington High School athletics and a period of five years must have elapsed since the nominee was associated with Cardington athletics. Emphasis will be placed on individuals who graduated prior to 1976 when the current Hall of Fame began.

Criteria calls for the nominee to be a former player or coach at Cardington High School who has been successful in their chosen athletic related field. They must have also made a major contribution to Cardington Athletics and received honors during the high school career (All Ohio, etc) and received post high school honors. Verification of application data is required.

One or two nominees will be inducted annually at a football or basketball game. Selection committee members are The Athletic Council comprised of the athletic director, high school principal; junior high principal or high school assistant principal, booster representative and a school board representative, who will review applications and select candidates for induction.

Anyone can nominate a candidate for selection. A written resume of the candidates’ qualifications and achievements must accompany the application. Candidates not selected may be considered the following year (s).

Applications must be submitted by Nov. 1 to Athletic Director Bill Clauss, 349 Chesterville Avenue, Cardington 43315. They may be picked up at his office or at the office of the board of education. Information can be obtained by clicking on www.cardington.k12.oh.us and click on Athletic/Activities.