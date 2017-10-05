Northmor, Highland win Tuesday league VB matches

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor snagged a win against East Knox on Tuesday, winning 25-9, 25-15, 25-13.

Anna Donner finished with 13 kills, two aces and five blocks; while Caitlin Thebeault had nine kills, six digs and 12 assists. Leslie Brubaker added seven kills and three blocks, Hope Miracle contributed six kills and Kelsie Fike had three kills and an ace.

Also, Jordyn Zoll picked up 10 digs, two aces and 21 assists, Cristianna Boggs had 12 digs and Hanna Bentley finished with three aces.

Highland Scots

Highland stayed perfect on the season with a Tuesday win at home against Fredericktown by scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-20.

The Scots, ranked third in the state in Division II, got 16 kills from Raina Terry and 11 more by Bailey Santo. In her Libero debut, Darcie Walters contributed four aces.

