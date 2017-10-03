Northmor VB gets past Cardington

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor recently defeated Cardington by a 25-18, 26-24, 25-14 score to improve to 15-1, 9-1 in league play.

Leslie Brubaker tallied eight blocks and 12 kills, while Anna Donner added three blocks, two aces, 13 digs and six kills. Hanna Bentley, Jordyn Zoll and Hope Miracle finished with one block each. Bentley added two aces, Miracle also contributed five kills and Zoll tallied 15 assist, 12 digs and four kills.

Also, Cristianna Boggs had two aces and seven digs, Caitlyn Thebeault added 12 assists, Aly Blunk had eight digs and Kelsie Fike finished with four kills.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS