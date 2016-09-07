Local teams run at Wynford

By ROB HAMILTON

The Cardington girls’ cross country team placed fourth in the six-team Wynford Invitational Tuesday.

Alicia McElwee took 11th place in 24:29.38 to lead the Pirates, while Emily Benson was 22nd in 26:17.25 and Jessica Shook placed 26th in 27:06.2. Taylor Linkous was 27th in 27:10.84, Sage Brannon ran 33rd in 28:14.45 and Casey Bertke took 41st in 29:28.03.

The boys’ team didn’t have enough runners to field a full team. Quinn Maceyko placed 20th in 20:57.7, Greg Osborne was 36th in 22:08.98 and Spencer Benson ran 48th in 23:14.02.

Also running in the meet was Gilead Christian. For the Eagle boys, who also did not have a full team, Sean Linder was 12th in 19:56.96 and Justin Jones ran 33rd in 21:56.76.

In the junior high meet, the Cardington boys were third of seven squads. Mason White finished third in 12:41.03, while Legend Williamson was 10th, Gauge Higgins finished 16th, Kaleb Meade took 36th, Sam West ran 48th, Jim Hallabrin placed 53rd, Keian Reed took 65th and Avery Longsdorf was 73rd.

For Gilead Christian, Connor Beck was 14th in 13:49.05, while Anthony Millinger placed 17th and Wesley Bush ran 75th.

The Lady Pirate junior high runners were fifth in an eight-team race. Bella Scurlock took 12th in 15:20.47, while Dana Bertke was 20th, Marlo Young finished 27th, Mikayla Linkous ran 36th, Maddie Brehm was 39th and Mikaela Osborne placed 64th.

