DONALD EUGENE EDGELL

Donald E. Edgell, age 86 of Fulton passed away Monday March 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 5, 1935, to Ralph and Gladys (Moodispaugh) Edgell who preceded him in death.

Donald had worked at Stahl’s until he retired. He liked NACAR, but his favorite was watching westerns. Donald enjoyed gardening and take care of his yard.

On January 25, 1964, Donald married Jo Anne (Atkinson) in Marengo, she preceded him in death on December 3, 2002.

Donald is survived by his daughters Kathy (John) Scurlock of Marion and Cindy (John) Hummell of Cardington; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother Richard Edgell.

Friends may call on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. Burial will take place in the Fulton Cemetery at a later date. The Edgell family request that you wear casual attire.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider Hospice of Morrow County, 288 South Street, Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338.

Gompf Funeral Service of Cardington is honored to have been chosen to assist the Edgell family with Donald’s final wishes.

Those wishing to share a memory of Donald or to express a condolence to the Edgell family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.