Streets, fire department and security among council topics

CARDINGTON — During its meeting Monday, February 21, Cardington Village Council approved a resolution accepting the recommendation of the village administration to enter into a contract with OHM Advisors for the completion of the 2022 paving project.

Walt Pollock, village administrator, said this will include paving of East Main Street from the bridge to the village limits, Kinney Lane, and includes the Riverview Drive loop at a total cost of $17,400.

In other matters, Fixcal Officer Deb Fry submitted checks for payment approval totaling $34,809.36 which included payment of $7,525.46 to Sutphen Corp. Fire Engine repairs, Inc. A portion of this is reimbursed from the county.

Fry gave the cash summary by fund for January, 2022, noting that the balances “look healthy.”

Council gave a first reading to on ordinance adopting a permanent budget for 2022 (Resources) This resources budget includes financing of the Dewatering and Septage Receiving systems and financing for the Cunard Street Project.

A first reading was also given to an ordinance “to make permanent appropriations and other expenses for the village for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Police Chief James Wallace said his department had made 54 calls for service in January. He noted the department had held a monthly training on January 6. “This was the first class of four on the subject of Krav Maga,” he said.

He continued “The Department will hold its second class on the subject of Krav Maga on February 26 and it will be conducted by Officer Mark Colborn.”

The chief said “We have been asked by Chief Lakey of the Mount Gilead Police Department to assist them in providing security at the Morrow County Hospital from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday only- and it is a paid special duty.

Fire Chief Gary Goodman had made a total of 35 runs this month. He discussed briefly the residence fire on Railroad Street. The chief said that during 2021 the department had made 51 calls in Cardington Township, 68 in Cardington village and 72 in Lincoln Township.

The chief submitted a graph breaking down the hours these runs were made.

Council will meet next on March 7.