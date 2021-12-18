Leilah M. Garverick, age 92 of Marion, formerly of Cardington, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 18, 1929, in Cardington to Henry and Dora (Kraner) Faust who preceded her in death.

Leilah graduated from Cardington High school in 1947. In August of 1948, she married Kenneth Garverick; he proceeded her in death. Leilah had worked as a secretary for State Farm Insurance. She was a member of the OSU Women’s Club as well as the Ladies Aid Society and Richland Township Homemakers. Leilah was a former member of the Windfall Lutheran Church. She knew and loved the Lord and He sustained her throughout her life.

Leilah was loved and respected by family and friends who knew her as a loving, caring, bright, and positive person. She dedicated her life to the love and care of her family. She loved learning and enjoyed traveling, domestically as well as foreign.

Looking back on her life, Leilah always said she was “simply blessed”. She will be missed for her beautiful smile and positive attitude. Her contributions to those she loved will live on, making a positive difference in their lives.

Left to cherish Leilah’s memory are her children, Jan (Carol) Garverick of Marion, Loretta (Mike) Little of Newark, Hannah (Don) Gardner of Alexandria, and David (Debbie) Garverick of Dublin, fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Leilah was preceded in death by her five brothers Harold, Carl, Cyrus, Guy, and Floyd Faust, and her two sisters Maefreda Bazzle and Esther Rinehart.

Friends may call on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the funeral home at 11:00 AM with her Son-in-law Don Gardner officiating. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Glendale Union Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC., 20090-6231, St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105 or Joyce’s Angels LLC, 277 Kensington Place, Marion, Ohio 43302.

Gompf Funeral Service of Cardington is honored to have been chosen to assist the Garverick family with Leilah’s final wishes.

Those wishing to share a memory of Leilah or to express a condolence to the Garverick family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.