COLLEGE NEWS

YSU Dean’s List

The following local Youngstown State University students have been named to the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021:

Kelly Baer, an Anthropology major, of Mount Gilead.

Christina Simmons, an Art Studio Graphic + Interactive Design Track major, of Marengo.

YSU President’s List

The following local Youngstown State University students have been named to the President’s List for earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average during Spring Semester 2021. To be eligible for the President’s List, honorees must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes.

Cassandra Snopik, a Business Administration major, of Cardington.

Madison Lawson, an EC EC Intervention Specialist major, of Galion.