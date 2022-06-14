Mount Gilead KOA opens store, restaurant and driving range

MOUNT GILEAD— The Hanawalt family, owners of the Mount Gilead KOA, welcomed Chamber of Commerce members to an open house and ribbon cutting June 2nd.

“We want everyone to know our store, bar and restaurant are open for the community, not just for campers,” said Bambi Hanawalt.

Hanawalts’ daughter Haley said the summer hours for the store are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. The restaurant and bar are open for lunch and dinner. Haley said the menu is limited now and they are finding out what people like and plan to add more over the year.

The restaurant overlooks the rolling hills of the campground and now includes a full bar and entertainment on weekends. Recent local groups performing were Lucky Penny and Silo Main.

The store has a wide variety of snacks and beverages as well as a selection of hand-dipped Velvet Ice Cream and popular mini-donuts.

The driving range was opened to the public for the first time on Memorial Day weekend and they have developed a 1½ mile hiking trail on the property that is open to the public on weekdays.

Campsites have already sold out for Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends. Chip recommended that reservations for summer weekends be made soon as Fathers’ Day weekend is selling out and weekdays are also available now. He’s pleased to see how well Haley’s online campaign has worked in bringing people to the campground.

They now have two deluxe cabins which sleep eight and are fully furnished with kitchens and baths. Their bathhouse and pool are now open for campers.

For more information see their website www.mtgileadkoa.com and find thm on Facebook.

Alberta Stojkovic | Aim Media Midwest At the KOA restaurant bar are Chip Hanawalt, Chip Hanawalt Jr. and Haley Hanawalt. The restaurant is now open for lunch and dinner and has entertainment on weekends.