High wind warning issued for tonight in this part of Ohio

CLEVELAND — A high wind warning will be in effect for this part of Ohio from 10 p.m. Saturday night through 4 a.m. Sunday. Crawford, Richland and Morrow counties are included in the warning area.

Breezy conditions will continue through the evening, but winds will increase significantly as they shift to the southwest and west late this evening into the overnight.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph are predicted with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.