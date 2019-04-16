Ackison running for Senate District 26 seat

MARYSVILLE — Melissa Ackison has announced her candidacy for theOhio State Senate District 26.

A news release states her decision to seek office “is in order to give a loud conservative voice to the people of Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford, Morrow, Marion and Union counties.”

She has experience as an independent business owner and has worked closely with local governments with “the ability to relate to the hard-working taxpayers of this district.

“As a mother of four boys, Ackison says she understands the hardships that may fall on a family’s plate and how far a couple extra bucks can go.”

Ackison will focus on creating jobs, promoting small business and strengthening depleted vocational schools and skills training.

ACKISON https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/04/web1_Ackison-1.jpg ACKISON