Northmor, Cardington win Wednesday league games

Northmor’s girls’ basketball team improved its record to 5-4 in league play and 8-6 overall on Wednesday when they traveled to Fredericktown and claimed a 54-48 victory.

The Golden Knights trailed 15-12 after eight minutes of action, but rallied to tie things up at 23 going into the half. Northmor would take a 40-35 lead in the third quarter and then held on to claim the decision.

Lexi Wenger led the way with 18 points. Paige Caudill hit four three-pointers in finishing with 15 points, while Reagan Swihart contributed 10.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington blew open a close game at Centerburg with a dominant second half, picking up a 57-35 win on Wednesday.

The Lady Pirates led 18-10 after the first quarter and 28-22 at the half, but outscored their hosts 15-5 in the third quarter to open up a 16-point lead. They would finish the game by taking a 14-8 edge in the fourth quarter.

Kambry Edwards scored 16 points, hitting four three-pointers in the game, to lead the 13-0, 9-0 in the KMAC, Pirates. Beth Hardwick added 14 and Mikayla Linkous scored eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead couldn’t keep up with East Knox in a Wednesday road game, losing by a 55-35 score to fall to 5-8, 1-7 in league play.

The Lady Indians found themselves in a 36-16 hole after two quarters had been played. The Bulldogs increased their lead to 44-19 after three quarters before holding on to win by 20 in the KMAC contest.

