The Highland track and field teams competed at Marion Harding in the MOAC championships on Tuesday and Thursday, with the boys’ squad placing in a tie for third out of eight teams and the girls placing sixth.

The boys’ total of 74 points only put them behind Ontario’s 147 and Galion’s 128 and in a tie with Clear Fork. Also competing were River Valley (69), Pleasant (61), Harding (56) and Shelby (48).

The team was second in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:35.49. Darren Styer added a second-place finish in the pole vault by clearing 12’. Also, Branson Newsome was third in the 100 in 11.31 and Ladon Hayes took third in the discus with a throw of 138’9”.

The girls finished with 65 points. The meet was won by Shelby and their total of 135, while Ontario was second with 118, Galion took third with 104, Clear Fork was fourth with 76, Harding placed fifth with 75, Pleasant was seventh with 49 and River Valley was eighth with 38.

The girls’ 3200-meter relay placed second in 10:26.9, while Kynzie Green’s throw of 111’11” was good for second in the discus. A number of Lady Scots placed third in their events. Reagan Maibach took third in the 800 in 2:38.72, Camryn Miller placed third in the 1600 with a time of 5:25.18, Ava Fichtner cleared 8’6” for third in the pole vault and Audrey Weaver placed third in the long jump with an effort of 16’1.25”.

