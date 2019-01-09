Boys’ teams in Tuesday non-conference games

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Elgin surged past Cardington in the second half to earn a road 43-37 win Tuesday night.

After the first quarter saw the teams deadlocked at eight points each, the Pirates took a 21-17 lead into the half. However, they were outscored 12-5 in the third quarter and 14-11 in the fourth as their opponents were able to go in front and earn the win.

Brandon Steckel’s eight points paced the team’s offensive effort.

Highland Scots

St. Francis DeSales had both a good start and finish to their home game with Highland Tuesday and the end result was a 57-38 loss by the Scots.

DeSales jumped out to a 16-5 lead after eight minutes of play. Highland was able to outscore their hosts 26-24 over the middle periods to get within a nine-point margin, but the Stallions took a 17-7 edge in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Mack Anglin tallied 13 points to lead Highland, hitting three three-pointers on the night. Chase Carpenter added nine.

Mount Gilead Indians

Pleasant controlled the action for three quarters in their road game with Mount Gilead Tuesday in winning by a 53-37 margin.

The score was 20-5 after the first quarter, 28-9 at halftime and 42-16 going into the final quarter. MG came alive in the fourth to score 21 points, but were only able to trim 10 points off that deficit.

Joel Butterman scored 13 points to pace MG in the outing.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS