Wiseman receives award from Muskingum


Northmor graduate Shelbie Wiseman received the Greg Riggar Dedicated to Sport award from Muskingum University.

The awards were presented at the third annual Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Golden Hook Awards ceremony held on the campus in New Concord. The athletic honor awards are presented to Muskingum’s most outstanding student-athletes, recognizing their competitive successes, good sportsmanship and commitment to academics, as voted by head coaches.

Information received from Muskingum University.

