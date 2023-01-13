COLLEGE NEWS

Carson VanderSchel Named to President’s List at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, SC— Carson VanderSchel, a Sophomore Sport Management major from Fredericktown, was among approximately 720 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2022 President’s List.

The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

Tyler Hedrick Graduates from Ohio Dominican University

COLUMBUS— Tyler Hedrick of Mount Vernon, OH (43050) has graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a/an Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. Hedrick is among 159 students who earned their degree following the fall 2022 semester.

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The University has approximately 1,280 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 42 majors and nine graduate degree programs. At ODU, students connect their passion with a purpose.

Marietta College recognizes Fall 2022 graduates at special ceremony

MARIETTA— On Sunday, December 11th, Marietta College recognized the students who completed the requirements for graduation during a special ceremony in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. The following students are from your coverage area:

Vincent Anderson of Mount Vernon, Ohio, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting. Anderson is also a graduate of Mount Vernon High School.

Anna Callow of Mount Vernon, Ohio, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sport Management. Callow is also a graduate of Wadsworth High School.

Ohio Wesleyan Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

DELAWARE— Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its Dean’s List for fall semester 2022. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Local students earning the academic accolade include:

Abby Bennett of Caledonia

Cooper Christie of Mansfield

Nuri Craig of Mount Vernon

Peter Eberhard of Marengo

Blake Johnson of Centerburg

Callie Kampe of Mansfield

Matthew Kelley of Centerburg

Anna Kennedy of Marengo

Katie Lester of Cardington

Elisabeth Madore of Galion

Sammy Maglott of Fredericktown

Grace McCracken of Cardington

Allie Otworth of Centerburg

Zynnia Peterson of Mount Vernon

Xavier Platt of Fredericktown

Ava Swanson of Mansfield

Zoe Swanson of Mansfield

Celeste Swihart of Fredericktown

Adam Zarkos of Mount Gilead

Grace Zoldak of Mount Vernon

Cody Lunder Graduates from Ohio Wesleyan University

DELAWARE— Cody Lunder of Centerburg, OH, graduated cum laude from Ohio Wesleyan University in December. Lunder earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

At Ohio Wesleyan, Lunder was an Elementary Education and Theatre major .

Local college students named to Baldwin Wallace University Dean’s List

BEREA- The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.

Kyra Conkright of Waldo, a graduate of River Valley High School majoring in theatre stage management.

Elizabeth Gifford of Mount Vernon, a graduate of Mount Vernon High School majoring in sustainability and management.