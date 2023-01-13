COLLEGE NEWS

Carson VanderSchel Named to President’s List at Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, SC— Carson VanderSchel, a Sophomore Sport Management major from Fredericktown, was among approximately 720 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2022 President’s List.
The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
Tyler Hedrick Graduates from Ohio Dominican University
COLUMBUS— Tyler Hedrick of Mount Vernon, OH (43050) has graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a/an Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. Hedrick is among 159 students who earned their degree following the fall 2022 semester.
Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The University has approximately 1,280 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 42 majors and nine graduate degree programs. At ODU, students connect their passion with a purpose.
Marietta College recognizes Fall 2022 graduates at special ceremony
MARIETTA— On Sunday, December 11th, Marietta College recognized the students who completed the requirements for graduation during a special ceremony in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. The following students are from your coverage area:
Vincent Anderson of Mount Vernon, Ohio, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting. Anderson is also a graduate of Mount Vernon High School.
Anna Callow of Mount Vernon, Ohio, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sport Management. Callow is also a graduate of Wadsworth High School.
Ohio Wesleyan Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List
DELAWARE— Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its Dean’s List for fall semester 2022. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Local students earning the academic accolade include:
Abby Bennett of Caledonia
Cooper Christie of Mansfield
Nuri Craig of Mount Vernon
Peter Eberhard of Marengo
Blake Johnson of Centerburg
Callie Kampe of Mansfield
Matthew Kelley of Centerburg
Anna Kennedy of Marengo
Katie Lester of Cardington
Elisabeth Madore of Galion
Sammy Maglott of Fredericktown
Grace McCracken of Cardington
Allie Otworth of Centerburg
Zynnia Peterson of Mount Vernon
Xavier Platt of Fredericktown
Ava Swanson of Mansfield
Zoe Swanson of Mansfield
Celeste Swihart of Fredericktown
Adam Zarkos of Mount Gilead
Grace Zoldak of Mount Vernon
Cody Lunder Graduates from Ohio Wesleyan University
DELAWARE— Cody Lunder of Centerburg, OH, graduated cum laude from Ohio Wesleyan University in December. Lunder earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.
At Ohio Wesleyan, Lunder was an Elementary Education and Theatre major .
Local college students named to Baldwin Wallace University Dean’s List
BEREA- The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Kyra Conkright of Waldo, a graduate of River Valley High School majoring in theatre stage management.
Elizabeth Gifford of Mount Vernon, a graduate of Mount Vernon High School majoring in sustainability and management.