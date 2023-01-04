MARENGO-Owner of Ohio Pizza & Prime Luke Edwards talked about how his biggest challenge was being viewed as an outsider, but his strength was his love for the community.

“When it comes to support in the community, that’s what I’m all about “, said Edwards.

Last summer, Morrow County was hit with more than one EF-1 tornado and was left with devastation. Edwards took this as an opportunity to help the community by partnering with The Cardinal Center to provide free pizza to those who used the center’s showers.

Edwards also stated that Ohio Pizza & Prime has employed about 50 more employees since buying the restaurant. At the same time they are allowing people to keep their jobs who worked at the previous restaurant at this location called “Legacy”.

Haven Farson was one of the 30 employees who kept their jobs after Edwards took over the business.

About their businesses,Haven says, “ Luke has made any changes for the better that have made this restaurant even more successful than it was in the past.”

Joe Opperman, one of the head workers at Ohio Prime & Pizza also saw changes in the transition from “Legacy” to “Ohio Pizza & Prime”.

Opperman said, “I take a lot of pride in our service because we have fresh food and overall great food quality.”

Both owners and workers say their secret of positive change is to focus all their energy on building the new business.

Ohio Pizza & Prime is located at the intersection of SR 61 and Interstate I 71. For those who wish to contact the business, their phone number is 419-253-5337.

Photos by Lindsay Wickham

