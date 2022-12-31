Area Agency on Aging presents awards at annual meeting

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Annual Meeting was held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Nearly 250 service providers, Corporate Board, Foundation, Advisory Council members, community partners, staff, and dignitaries were in attendance.

Platinum Sponsors included Mechanics Bank and ES Consulting. The proceeds from the Annual Meeting will provide scholarships to students in pursuit of a field of study, certification program, or degree benefiting the field of aging.

Chief Executive Officer Duana Patton and President of the Board of Trustees Nate Roshon presided over the program and meeting which highlighted accomplishments of the Area Agency on Aging for 2022.

The Area Agency on Aging also presented annual awards:

The Project Collaboration award was presented to the Focal Points in our service area, including Ashland County Council on Aging, Inc., Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc., Enrichment Centers for Huron County, The Station Break Senior Center of Knox County, Marion Senior Center, Morrow County Services for Older Citizens, Seneca County Commission on Aging, and Wyandot County Council on Aging, Inc.

The Community Partnership award was presented to Schmidt Security Pro.

The Advocate of the Year award was presented to the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program Volunteers – Region 5.

The Award of Excellence was presented to Grant Hollenbach, LPCC-S, and Rick Crouch.

Inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame was John Kastelic.

For additional information concerning Area Agency on Aging services or programs, call 419-524-4144 or 800-560-5799.

Pictured left to right: Diane Ramey, Chief Clinical Officer, Duana Patton, CEO, Rick Crouch, Award of Excellence Awardee, and Nate Roshon, Board President. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_DSC_7546.jpg Pictured left to right: Diane Ramey, Chief Clinical Officer, Duana Patton, CEO, Rick Crouch, Award of Excellence Awardee, and Nate Roshon, Board President. Photo submitted

