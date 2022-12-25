Perry Cook Library offers ‘Saturday Mornings at the Library’

MOUNT GILEAD – Beginning January 7, Perry Cook Memorial Public Library (PCML) in Shauck will offer a series of “Saturday Mornings at the Library” programs.

Family Book Bingo will be held the first Saturday of every month from 11:00 a.m. to noon from January to May. Come join us for fun, family-friendly Bingo games. Winners are awarded their choice of a new book. No registration required. All ages welcome.

Lego Day is the second Saturday of every month from 11:00 a.m. to noon from January to April. Each month will be a different Lego building theme. Each month’s theme will be posted on our website (www.perrycooklibrary.org) and Facebook page. January’s theme is “Mosaics”. Open to ages 8 years and up. No registration required.

Make and Take Day will be the third Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to noon from January to April. Each month will be a different activity. January’s activity will be friendship bracelets. No registration required. Open to all ages.

PCML is planning special events for every fourth Saturday from January to April and on the second Saturday in May:

· January 28: Celebrating National Puzzle Day with jigsaw puzzles and assorted board games. Open to all ages. No registration required.

· February 25: “Painting with Janelle”. Guests will paint “Purple Moon.” This is a 2-hour class from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Limited to 10 participants – teens and adults only. Registration is required. Registration will open Feb. 1.

· March 25: “Kids in the Kitchen – Blender Battles.” Guests will compete to see who can concoct the best smoothie using a variety of healthy ingredients. Ages 6 to 12 years. Limited to 12 participants. Registration required. Registration opens March 1.

· April 29: “Superhero Day” – Meet Batman and Robin at the library. Dress up as your own favorite Superhero. Super snacks provided. All ages welcome. No registration required.

· May 13: “Painting with Janelle”. Guests will paint “Spring Flowers.” This is a 2-hour class from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Limited to 10 participants – teens and adults only. Registration is required. Registration will open April 24.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 419-362-7181.

The Perry Cook Memorial Public Library, founded in 1962 with a bequest from the estates of Perry Cook and Belle Knox Cook serves the Northmor Local School District, covering portions of north Morrow County and south Richland County. PCML’s mission is “a place to open doors.” The library enlightens and enriches the people of Morrow County by providing responsive services that meet the evolving informational needs of our community. With a trained, service-oriented staff and with ready access to both print and electronic resources, the library is committed to superior service that promotes a strong, literate, technologically-rich community and enhances the quality of life for Morrow County. Learn more at www.perrycooklibrary.org or find us on Facebook.

