Members of Chester Arbor hold gathering

It was a busy day for members of Chester Arbor on November 7 when the IMPACT Committee, led by Dixie Shinaberry, provided a potato buffet lunch for the staff and volunteers of NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness).

Guests were present from Morrow, Richland and Delaware Counties. Their office is currently in the Morrow County Hospital. Gifts were given to each present as appreciation for sharing their talents and interests in making our communities a better place to live and helping clients make their lived more meaningful and productive.

That evening, 28 attended the regular meeting when the main order of business was recognition of our veterans. They included Ken Rush, Cody Bedwell, Tedd Walters, Bill Hershner and Gleaner representative, Mike Reynolds. Unable to attend were Floyd Hawk and Jim Osborn. In addition to individual gifts, the marquee on the Capitol Theater thanked all veterans for their service.

Officers elected for 2023 were Rita Barton, president; Walt Newcomb, vice president; Lisa Hull, secretary; Kevin Evans, treasurer; Linda Ruehrmund, publicity and Dixie Shinaberry, chaplain.

They will be officially installed during the December meeting.

Plans for remaining activities include the float for the Mount Gilead parade; Christmas; adopted families from the county schools; donation to recipients of meals on wheels through the Senior Center and plans for the next meeting which will be at 6 pm on December 5 at the Edison Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. There will be a dinner followed by fellowship and fun. For more details, contact 419-565-2887.

New officers elected pictured left to right: Lisa Hull, secretary; Kevin Evans, treasurer; Rita Barton, president; Walt Newcomb, vice president, Linda Ruehrmund, publicity; and Dixie Shinaberry, chaplain. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_Chester-Arbor-officers.jpg New officers elected pictured left to right: Lisa Hull, secretary; Kevin Evans, treasurer; Rita Barton, president; Walt Newcomb, vice president, Linda Ruehrmund, publicity; and Dixie Shinaberry, chaplain. Photos submitted In photo IMPACT activity recognizing staff and volunteers of NAMI Gleaners planning it were Dixie Dixie Shinaberry, Rita Barton, Nancy Foos, Pat Maxwell, Linda Ruehrmund and Janet Bedwell. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_Impact-activity.jpg In photo IMPACT activity recognizing staff and volunteers of NAMI Gleaners planning it were Dixie Dixie Shinaberry, Rita Barton, Nancy Foos, Pat Maxwell, Linda Ruehrmund and Janet Bedwell. Photos submitted Veterans who were recognized by Chester Arbor from left to right: Tedd Walters, Ken Rush, Mike Reynolds, Bill Hershnew and Cody Bedwell, absent Osborn and were Jim Osborn and Floyd Hawk. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/12/web1_Veterans-with-Chester-Arbor.jpg Veterans who were recognized by Chester Arbor from left to right: Tedd Walters, Ken Rush, Mike Reynolds, Bill Hershnew and Cody Bedwell, absent Osborn and were Jim Osborn and Floyd Hawk. Photos submitted