Myers sentenced on child pornography charges

CRAWFORD COUNTY- On Monday, Nov. 28, Chad Myers, 38, of Mount Gilead, appeared in Crawford County Common Pleas Court and plead guilty to charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, both of which are second degree felonies according to the court documents from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Crawford County Common Pleas Court Judge Sean Leuthold sentenced Myers 20-24 years in prison, according to the court documents.

Myers must forfeit all illicit pornography related property to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the court documents stated. In addition, Myers must also register as a Tier II sex offender. Myers report date for prison is January 13, 2023.