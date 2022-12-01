Mount Gilead celebrates Cross Country State Champions

MOUNT GILEAD- Mount Gilead Council celebrated Mount Gilead Cross Country Division III State Champions with rousing applause before council meeting Monday, November 21.

It is a crowning season after Coach Jake Hayes said they have finished fifth, second, third and second the past four years.

Mount Gilead Mayor Donna Carver noted in her recognition, “Mount Gilead High School has a proud history of strong men’s and women’s Cross Country teams.”

Seven runners qualified for State for Mount Gilead High School including: Will Baker, Gage Baker, Parker Bartlett, Aaron Gannon, Owen Hershner, Nathan Smith, and Reed Supplee.

Three alternates also qualified as part of the team, they are Tommy Emberg, Luke Fraizer and Cole Hershner.

Carver added, the Mount Gilead men’s team won the 2022 OHSAA Division III Cross Country Championship at Fortress Obetz with a team score of 82, beating the second place Ottawa Hills by 69 points.

Hayes was pleased his team got the state champion title after his five years as head coach and praised his team for their hard work throughout the season.

