Robbery takes place in Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD- The Village of Mount Gilead Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that happened at Kroger in Mount Gilead on Monday evening, November 28, at around 8:30 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from the police department’s Facebook page, Mount Gilead Police Chief Adam Lakey stated there was a weapon that was threatened, but one was not actually present. There were also no injuries reported from the incident.

As far as the suspect, Lakey stated from the Facebook post that the suspect fled from the area in a vehicle that was unknown immediately after.

“Please rest assured that if there is an incident creating a threat to residents, an alert will be promptly made,” Lakey stated on the post.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident that could help with the investigation, contact the police at 419-946-3333.

There is no furter information being released at this time.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5904.jpg