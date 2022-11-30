Festival of Trees coming December 1-4

MOUNT GILEAD- Mount Gilead First Presbyterian Church has been working on hand-crafted tree ornaments for the Morrow County Festival of Trees this coming weekend.

Presbyterian Committee member Kim Porter said 15 other trees will also be beautifully decorated for the festival December 1-4. The trees have been donated by area businesses and organizations.

There will be a raffle for these decorated trees with each raffle ticket $2 or 12 for $10.

The festival will be held at the EMS Center, 140 S. Main Street in Mount Gilead on Thursday, Noon-8:30 p.m.; Friday Noon – 10 p.m., Saturday, Noon -7p.m., Sunday Noon – 4p.m.

Local school children will be singing Christmas Carols after the Christmas Parade on Friday, December 2. “Christmas Karaoke” will be held Saturday from 4-7 p.m.

Concessions will include commemorative ornaments, refreshments and T-shirts for sale.

20 Christmas wreaths will be auctioned at 2 p.m. on Sunday December 2.

For more details follow the Festival of Trees on Face [email protected]

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees are to go for a Morrow County Ice Rink.

Mount Gilead Presbyterian Church Committee with their hand-crafted ornaments for the Festival of Trees December 1-4. From Left; Lisa Hull, Karen Bartman, Penny Reeve, Kim Porter, June Bowen, Nancy Goossens, and Dan Dreis. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_IMG_2614.jpg Mount Gilead Presbyterian Church Committee with their hand-crafted ornaments for the Festival of Trees December 1-4. From Left; Lisa Hull, Karen Bartman, Penny Reeve, Kim Porter, June Bowen, Nancy Goossens, and Dan Dreis. Photo by Alberta Stojkovic Aim Media Midwest